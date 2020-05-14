Drury PR firm hired by FBD Insurance as pressure over Covid-19 claims mounts

FBD Insurance has hired Dublin-based Drury Porter Novelli to help with public affairs and press enquiries, the Business Post understands.

Drury Porter Novelli is a well-respected PR agency based in the capital. It includes the Road Safety Authority as well as a number of large corporates. It previously worked with the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland.

It’s understood Drury was approached by FBD, Ireland’s only indigenous insurer, in the last...