Thursday May 14, 2020
Drury PR firm hired by FBD Insurance as pressure over Covid-19 claims mounts

The public relations agency has dropped its account with the Alliance for Insurance Reform which has called for insurers to pay out on business interruption policies

14th May, 2020
FBD Insurance logo: the company is the subject of a legal action by the owners of the Dublin pub Lemon and Duke

FBD Insurance has hired Dublin-based Drury Porter Novelli to help with public affairs and press enquiries, the Business Post understands.

Drury Porter Novelli is a well-respected PR agency based in the capital. It includes the Road Safety Authority as well as a number of large corporates. It previously worked with the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland.

It’s understood Drury was approached by FBD, Ireland’s only indigenous insurer, in the last...

