Tuesday June 2, 2020
Donohoe told insurers they risked ‘irreparable damage’ to reputation

Attempts to reject business interruption claims due to Covid-19 may cause government policy to change, warns Minister

31st May, 2020
The Minister for Finance said he “fundamentally disagreed” with any attempts by insurers to reject business interruption claims on the basis that government advice

Paschal Donohoe warned Insurance Ireland that the response of some of its members to the Covid-19 pandemic risked causing “irreparable damage” to the industry’s reputation.

The Minister for Finance said he “fundamentally disagreed” with any attempts by insurers to reject business interruption claims on the basis that government advice for businesses to close did not amount to an order to do so.

Failure “to do the right thing” could...

