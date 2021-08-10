Dingle Sea Safari more than doubles profits despite pandemic and Fungie disappearance

Dingle Sea Safari, a boat company which provides tours of the harbour in the Co Kerry tourist town, has recorded a 127 per cent profit increase despite the pandemic and the disappearance of Fungie, the iconic dolphin.

The business, owned by Jimmy Flannery, the well-known local boatman and co-founder of the Dingle Boatmen’s Association, reported €127,716 in profit last year, up from €56,120 the year before.

The strong performance, reported in the year ended...