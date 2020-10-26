Dingle must be prepared for life after Fungie, councillor says

Dingle needs state agencies to come together and help its businesses create a new vision for the town following the disappearance of Fungie, a local councillor has said.

The bottlenose dolphin, a star tourism attraction, has been missing from Dingle Harbour for more than a week. It has been estimated that between 100,000 and 200,000 people visit the town each year to catch a glimpse of Fungie and the area’s tourism sector has thrived off...