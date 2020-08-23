Sunday August 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend in lockdown as jewellers see sales soar

One retailer says website traffic is up by over 1,000 per cent as people replace foreign holidays with more tactile treasures

23rd August, 2020
David Andrews, owner of Weir & Sons jewellers. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Irish jewellers are reporting an “unexpected boost” in sales during lockdown and since their reopening at the beginning of summer.

“I’ve never been busier,” Ronan Campbell, owner of the Design Yard, told the Business Post.

“Once lockdown happened, there really was a switch of people emailing and calling, wanting jewellery. The whole of lockdown I was meeting people on the side of the road, or over the wall of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Making It Work: Contactless water coolers to help Covid-proof workplaces

Cork firm Aquafria has sourced the dispensers from Italy and plans to sell them as a safe and hygienic alternative for businesses

Elaine O'Regan | 3 hours ago

Making It Work: Mobile aircraft hangar firm changes route

JB Roche’s business plummeted when Covid-19 stopped flights, but it has since developed an inflatable cover to protect the engines and landing gear in grounded aircraft

Elaine O'Regan | 3 hours ago

Making It Work: Donegal distillery launches €1.5m crowdfunding drive

Sliabh Liag Distillers plans to open a new facility at Ardara and increase capacity to 500,000 litres a year

Elaine O'Regan | 3 hours ago