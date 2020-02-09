Deal puts ‘green’ software at heart of global firm’s designs

A Dublin-based developer of software that helps architects design more energy-efficient buildings has signed a major contract with the world’s biggest architecture firm.

Under a new three-year deal, FenestraPro’s products will be used in 48 offices of Gensler, a US-headquartered firm with turnover topping $1.2 billion in 2018.

“This is really huge for us,” said David Palmer, co-founder and chief executive at FenestraPro. “Gensler will make our software central to their design process. It...