Cyber firm nets €1m from two ‘partner’ investors after trawl

Paul Dwyer, founder and chief executive at Cyber Risk International, struggled to find the right investors to participate in the company’s recently closed seed-funding round.

The Dublin cybersecurity company raised close to €1 million at the start of the year from two sources: Enterprise Ireland, the state agency, and SOSV, the New York-headquartered venture capital firm run by Irish-American tech entrepreneur Sean O’Sullivan.

The path to funding was paved with many...