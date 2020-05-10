Sunday May 10, 2020
Cyber firm nets €1m from two ‘partner’ investors after trawl

Cyber Risk has evolved after a ‘painful transition’ from advisory firm to tech company, its founder says

10th May, 2020
Paul Dwyer, chief executive of Cyber Risk International, says the path to funding was not easy as he worked out the investment landscape in Ireland

Paul Dwyer, founder and chief executive at Cyber Risk International, struggled to find the right investors to participate in the company’s recently closed seed-funding round.

The Dublin cybersecurity company raised close to €1 million at the start of the year from two sources: Enterprise Ireland, the state agency, and SOSV, the New York-headquartered venture capital firm run by Irish-American tech entrepreneur Sean O’Sullivan.

The path to funding was paved with many...

