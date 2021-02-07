Subscribe Today
Covid fails to dent GoCar’s plans to expand its fleet

The car-sharing firm experienced growth of 20 per cent last year and plans to add another 200 vehicles

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
7th February, 2021
Colm Brady, managing director of Europcar Mobility Group Ireland: business up across 2020 Picture: Conor McCabe

GoCar has said it plans to expand its car sharing fleet this year having grown its customer base in 2020 despite the pandemic.

Speaking to the Business Post, Colm Brady, managing director of Europcar Mobility Group Ireland, which owns the GoCar brand, said that despite a drop-off during the first lockdown, business had actually been up across 2020.

“In 2019, we had around 33,000 individual drivers use a GoCar. In 2020, that grew to 39,000....

