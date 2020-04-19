Core Bullion adapts quickly to Covid crisis

With Covid-19 sending investors worldwide in search of safe investment options, Nigel Doolin, co-founder and managing director at Core Bullion, has recorded a sharp rise in business in recent weeks.
Doolin set up Core Bullion last month with Paul Brereton, a gemologist and president of the Irish Antique Dealers Association. Prior to incorporating the new venture, Doolin had been head of trading at Merrion Gold for seven years.
“I had first-hand experience of the market...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team