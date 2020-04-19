Core Bullion adapts quickly to Covid crisis

With Covid-19 sending investors worldwide in search of safe investment options, Nigel Doolin, co-founder and managing director at Core Bullion, has recorded a sharp rise in business in recent weeks.

Doolin set up Core Bullion last month with Paul Brereton, a gemologist and president of the Irish Antique Dealers Association. Prior to incorporating the new venture, Doolin had been head of trading at Merrion Gold for seven years.

“I had first-hand experience of the market...