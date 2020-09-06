Cooking up a sweet new business idea during lockdown

Six months ago, Gráinne Mullins had no idea that 2020 would be the year she would start her own business.

The 26-year-old pastry chef had started the year on a high, having been named Eurotoques Young Chef of the Year last November, and by the time the first Covid-19 case was reported in Ireland in early March, she was getting ready to leave her native Galway to spend a few months travelling around Europe.

...