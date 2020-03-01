Sunday March 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comfort on and off the menu in revamped neighbourhood bistro

Rathmines neighbourhood restaurant Peperina prides itself in offering family-friendly food in a relaxed space

1st March, 2020
Diego Cabrera and Evan McAuliffe, owners of Peperina Garden Bistro. “Running a restaurant is so difficult. It’s a balancing act all the time,” McAuliffe said. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Peperina Garden Bistro was recently refurbished at a cost of €70,000.

Evan McAuliffe, who opened the neighbourhood restaurant in Rathmines in 2012 with his Argentinian husband Diego Cabrera, said the renovations made everything more comfortable for both customers and staff. It also allowed more space on the counter to display their home-baked goods.

The kitchen was expanded too, meaning there is now a bigger menu.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Recruitment portal The Hire Lab aims to expand NHS client base

The Cork-based company’s recruitment platform gives both recruiters and candidates the tools they need

Elaine O'Regan | 2 hours ago

Traxsit aims to combat rural theft with tracking device

The wireless device aims to help farmers locate stolen machinery and equipment

Elaine O'Regan | 2 hours ago

Arkphire rises from ashes of bank crisis

The IT procurement firm’s future was in doubt, but now it is posting annual revenues of €126 million

Elaine O'Regan | 2 hours ago