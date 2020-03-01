Comfort on and off the menu in revamped neighbourhood bistro

Peperina Garden Bistro was recently refurbished at a cost of €70,000.

Evan McAuliffe, who opened the neighbourhood restaurant in Rathmines in 2012 with his Argentinian husband Diego Cabrera, said the renovations made everything more comfortable for both customers and staff. It also allowed more space on the counter to display their home-baked goods.

The kitchen was expanded too, meaning there is now a bigger menu.