Comfort on and off the menu in revamped neighbourhood bistro

Peperina Garden Bistro was recently refurbished at a cost of €70,000.
Evan McAuliffe, who opened the neighbourhood restaurant in Rathmines in 2012 with his Argentinian husband Diego Cabrera, said the renovations made everything more comfortable for both customers and staff. It also allowed more space on the counter to display their home-baked goods.
The kitchen was expanded too, meaning there is now a bigger menu.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team