Sunday February 2, 2020
Co-owner of Ohana mixes it up with rum distillery investment

Doug Leddin, who co-owns Ireland’s first ‘tiki’ rum cocktail bar, also has a stake in Akal Chai Rum, set to open in Ballina in 2022

2nd February, 2020
Doug Leddin of Ohana tiki bar. Picture: Fergal Phillips

With growth in global rum sales now outstripping gin, Doug Leddin is pouring his aspirations into the sugarcane-based spirit.

The 30-year-old is co-owner of the newly opened Ohana on Harcourt Street, which bills itself as Ireland’s first tiki bar. He also has a stake in Akal Chai Rum, a Trinidadian venture launched in 2014 by two Americans who plan to open Ireland’s first rum distillery.

Akal Chai Rum is one of more...

