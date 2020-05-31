Children’s book business comes of age with puzzles and prints

Four years on from the publication of the first title in her Johnny Magory children’s book series, Emma-Jane Leeson is in expansion mode.

Leeson has launched a range of eco-friendly wildlife puzzles and framed art prints depicting the indigenous Irish animals featured in the series.

She has teamed up with Jimini, the Irish eco-toy company, and Frametastic in Co Louth to sell the new products online at johnnymagory.com, priced from €34.99.