Sunday May 31, 2020
Children’s book business comes of age with puzzles and prints

Children’s books author Emma-Jane Leeson is branching out into eco-friendly products that teach children about Irish wildlife

31st May, 2020
2
Emma-Jane Leeson has launched a range of eco-friendly wildlife puzzles and framed art prints depicting the indigenous Irish animals. Picture: Celtic Photography

Four years on from the publication of the first title in her Johnny Magory children’s book series, Emma-Jane Leeson is in expansion mode.

Leeson has launched a range of eco-friendly wildlife puzzles and framed art prints depicting the indigenous Irish animals featured in the series.

She has teamed up with Jimini, the Irish eco-toy company, and Frametastic in Co Louth to sell the new products online at johnnymagory.com, priced from €34.99.

