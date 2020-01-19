Childcare facility owners ‘facing many challenges’

Rising insurance costs are just one of the challenges faced by owners of childcare facilities, according to Regina Bushell, founder and managing director of Grovelands Childcare.

Bushell opened her first crèche in Athlone in the early 1990s and has since expanded to four more locations in the midlands, employing 113 people.

With annual revenues topping €3 million, Bushell’s business is sizeable, but she says she faces a number of barriers to growth, among them...