Channel Mechanics provides automation with a personal touch

Channel Mechanics helps tech firms automate their relationships with overseas partners, but its founder built the business on face-to-face meetings in Silicon Valley.

Kenneth Fox’s company is based in Galway, but he spends three months a year in California with his wife and children meeting new and potential clients.

His annual trip began in 2015, four years after he launched the Channel Mechanics software-as-a-service platform. Clients include Cisco, Informatica, Securly and Ingram.