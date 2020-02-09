Sunday February 9, 2020
Changing US marijuana laws put claypipe maker on a high

Ethel Kelly of the Claypipe Visitor Centre in Roscommon makes dúidíns by hand using original moulds and tools – and US buyers are taking note

9th February, 2020
Ethel Kelly, who runs The Claypipe Visitor Centre in Knockcroghery. The village was famous for its claypipe production until it was burned by the Black and Tans

The legalisation of recreational marijuana in a number of US states has had a surprising knock-on effect for Ethel Kelly, owner of the Claypipe Visitor Centre in Co Roscommon.

Most of the claypipes that she produces are sold in the US, “but it wouldn’t always be tobacco they’re putting in them”, she said.

Illinois became the 11th US state to legalise marijuana at the start of the year and,...

