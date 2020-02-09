Capturing the big day with a creative film-maker’s eye

Emma Moseley and Stuart McNamara wanted to bring something new to the wedding photography market when they set up Ebony & Pearl, their Dublin studio, in 2007.

The couple offer a “documentary-style” wedding photography service, priced from €1,599, and photographic portraits costing from €295. They worked with 100 clients in Ireland last year.

“We adopted our own style, which was more about documenting the wedding day than choreographing it,” said Moseley.