Campsite booking platform raises investment of €650,000

Irish start-up Campsited has raised a fresh tranche of investment, with plans to double staff headcount this year.

The Dublin-based company, founded by Finán O’Donoghue and James Gormley in 2017, has developed an online booking system for campsites in Europe.

Last October, filings with the company registration office showed Campsited raised over €900,000 following a funding round led by US-based venture capital firm Motley Fool Ventures.