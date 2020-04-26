Sunday April 26, 2020
Campsite booking platform raises investment of €650,000

Campsited, an Irish start-up based in Dublin, is active in 18 countries

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
26th April, 2020
Finán O’Donoghue, co-founder of Campsited, which has 14 per cent of campsites in France signed up to its platform

Irish start-up Campsited has raised a fresh tranche of investment, with plans to double staff headcount this year.

The Dublin-based company, founded by Finán O’Donoghue and James Gormley in 2017, has developed an online booking system for campsites in Europe.

Last October, filings with the company registration office showed Campsited raised over €900,000 following a funding round led by US-based venture capital firm Motley Fool Ventures.

