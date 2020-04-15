Wednesday April 15, 2020
Business groups back changes to Covid-19 wage subsidies

New rules were announced to address anomalies at both the upper and lower ends of the salary scale

15th April, 2020
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe announcing new changes to the government‘s temporary wage subsidy scheme, which have been welcomed by employers. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Business representative groups and trade unions have welcomed changes to the government’s temporary wage subsidy scheme.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe moved to address some of the anomalies in the scheme which is designed to maintain the employment link between employees and employers.

The minister’s interventions address anomalies at both the upper and lower ends of the salary scale.

