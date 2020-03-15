Sunday March 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Building a digital platform for construction sector contracts

Frustration with poor contract management led building consultant Pádraig Neylon to set up +AddJust

15th March, 2020
Pádraig Neylon of +AddJust, who are simplifying the way contracts in the construction sector are drawn up and used. Picture: Eamon Ward

Pádraig Neylon had been running his own building consultancy for eight years when his frustrations over contracts inspired him to set up +AddJust.

The surveyor from Kilrush, Co Kildare, wanted to simplify the way contracts in the construction sector are drawn up and used. The digital platform is interactive and collaborative. It is designed to improve communication and fill the gaps that the current reliance on spreadsheets and emails can create.

“I’d been...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Sleep consultant dreams big to help end babies’ bedtime blues

When Erica Hargaden’s first child kept her awake for nights on end, she pledged to help other parents enduring the same problem

Elaine O'Regan | 1 hour ago

Investment in Eppione to hit €1.25m with Enterprise Ireland boost

Dublin tech firm is to receive €300,000 from the state body

Elaine O'Regan | 1 hour ago

Switch and save site aims to get you the best energy deals

WeSwitchU.ie uses data analytics to sniff out the best deals

Elaine O'Regan | 1 hour ago