Building a digital platform for construction sector contracts

Pádraig Neylon had been running his own building consultancy for eight years when his frustrations over contracts inspired him to set up +AddJust.

The surveyor from Kilrush, Co Kildare, wanted to simplify the way contracts in the construction sector are drawn up and used. The digital platform is interactive and collaborative. It is designed to improve communication and fill the gaps that the current reliance on spreadsheets and emails can create.

“I’d been...