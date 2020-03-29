Sunday March 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Bringing the best fish straight to your dish

Stefan Griesbach of Gannet Fishmongers says the smaller orders he delivers via Eatmorefish.ie give him greater quality control than ever

29th March, 2020
Stefan Griesbach of Gannet Fishmongers has seen a big increase in demand for online orders through their website eatmorefish.ie over the last few weeks. Picture: Declan Colohan

Gannet Fishmongers and its website Eatmorefish.ie have experienced a surge in online delivery orders since the coronavirus outbreak, according to Stefan Griesbach, the business’s founder.

The Frenchman launched Eatmorefish.ie, a retail venture attached to his traditional fishmonger’s trade, in 2017 and it has been his primary focus ever since.

The website offers a nationwide delivery service each week from Wednesday to Friday for orders of €35 or more. Delivery costs...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Lowering manufacturing overheads through VR

Calt Dynamics is using tech to drastically lower cash-outlay costs for prototyping, giving start-ups much more flexibility

Elaine O'Regan | 2 hours ago

Puzzle play to keep pet boredom at bay

When their dog ate their wedding album, James and Lauren McIlvenna were inspired to produce a range of interactive canine toys and treats to keep pets occupied

Elaine O'Regan | 2 hours ago

Stand and deliver: how restaurants are surviving the shutdown

Restaurants and cafes have had to close their doors in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, but many are staying on life support by turning to takeout and deliveries

Daniel Murray | 2 hours ago