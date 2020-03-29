Bringing the best fish straight to your dish

Gannet Fishmongers and its website Eatmorefish.ie have experienced a surge in online delivery orders since the coronavirus outbreak, according to Stefan Griesbach, the business’s founder.

The Frenchman launched Eatmorefish.ie, a retail venture attached to his traditional fishmonger’s trade, in 2017 and it has been his primary focus ever since.

The website offers a nationwide delivery service each week from Wednesday to Friday for orders of €35 or more. Delivery costs...