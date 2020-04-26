Bringing a digital dimension to construction costs

Dublin brothers Ciarán and Niall Brennan have developed an app to help builders manage project costs, and now they‘re banking on the digitisation of the construction sector to fuel demand for it.
The Brennans set up Livecosts.com in early 2018 after returning home from Australia, where they had run a Perth-based construction business for seven years.
Originally from Raheny, they had learned from their experience running Pyro Designs that managing costs...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team