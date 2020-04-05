Sunday April 5, 2020
BleeperBike gets its expansion plans in gear

The stationless bike-rental start-up is using the Covid period to assess where it might duplicate its Dublin successes

5th April, 2020
Hugh Cooney of Bleeper Bikes plans to use this downtime to plan the expansion of the stationless bike-rental service overseas. Picture:Fergal Phillips

BleeperBike has been forced to suspend its services in response to the Covid-19 lockdown, but its founder is not letting this period go to waste.

Hugh Cooney plans to use the time to flesh out plans to expand the stationless bike-rental service overseas.

“Stationless scooter schemes have got a lot of coverage in the past six months or so in the US and Europe,” he said. “What we do is different in that we rent...

