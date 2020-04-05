BleeperBike gets its expansion plans in gear

BleeperBike has been forced to suspend its services in response to the Covid-19 lockdown, but its founder is not letting this period go to waste.

Hugh Cooney plans to use the time to flesh out plans to expand the stationless bike-rental service overseas.

“Stationless scooter schemes have got a lot of coverage in the past six months or so in the US and Europe,” he said. “What we do is different in that we rent...