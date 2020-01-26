Blacknight tackles late payment head-on with new credit policy

Blacknight Solutions, the web-hosting company, has changed the way it deals with credit after problems with late payments.

Michele Neylon, who founded the company in 2003 with Paul Kelly, said there was a “massive systemic problem with credit in that people just don’t respect it”.

“If you give a customer 30 days’ credit, what that means in reality is that you can expect payment maybe 60 or 90 days down the line....