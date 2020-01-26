Blacknight tackles late payment head-on with new credit policy

Blacknight Solutions, the web-hosting company, has changed the way it deals with credit after problems with late payments.
Michele Neylon, who founded the company in 2003 with Paul Kelly, said there was a “massive systemic problem with credit in that people just don’t respect it”.
“If you give a customer 30 days’ credit, what that means in reality is that you can expect payment maybe 60 or 90 days down the line....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team