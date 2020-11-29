Sunday November 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Bike locker firm Cyc-Lock does over €1m in deals this year

Irish company benefits from bigger budgets to encourage cycling and is expanding into Norway and the United States

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
29th November, 2020
Louise Murphy, marketing director and co-founder of Cyc-Lok: ‘It has been a good year for the business.’ Photo: Fergal Phillips

Cyc-Lok, the Irish bike locker firm, has secured deals worth more than €1 million this year, with the company due to expand into the US in the coming months.

The business, set up by Louise and Stephen Murphy, developed a bike locker product six years ago and installed its first lockers in Ireland in 2015.

The lockers are available on-demand to the public in Dublin city centre and several other Irish locations, with prices of €1...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

New garden centre sprouts up at iconic Clare Street location

Howbert & Mays’ new store will occupy former Greene’s bookshop premises, more recently home to Jermyn’s

Killian Woods | 3 hours ago

Alien Xmas lands in Netflix top ten

Children’s hit film was written by Irish director Kealan O’Rourke and produced by Lion King director Jon Favreau

Killian Woods | 3 hours ago

Skibbereen hot-desking hub to double capacity

Ludgate Hub in Skibbereen, Co Cork plans to create a second base in a former school in the town

Peter O'Dwyer | 3 hours ago