Beyond Covid-19: Business as usual seems a distant prospect

Working from home during this pandemic has brought its challenges, but apparently some benefits too.
Research published late last week by Savills, the real estate firm, and Pinergy, the energy provider, suggested some welcome lifestyle changes have been forged during the lockdown and consequent shift from office to kitchen table.
Analysing power usage across the day, the companies deduced that we are going to bed earlier and sleeping more; spending less time glued to electronic...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team