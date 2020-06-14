Attorney general: eviction ban for firms ‘legally problematic’

Any attempt to ban evictions or introduce a moratorium for struggling businesses would run into “significant legal difficulties”, the Attorney General has warned.
The government‘s chief legal adviser was responding to Heather Humphreys who had sought advice on the matter. The Minister for Business had asked whether legislation could be introduced to prevent the eviction of commercial tenants who failed to pay their rent due to the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on their...
