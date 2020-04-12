'Arthur‘ allows phone agents to do the talking

Edgetier is a Dublin start-up that has developed an AI assistant for call-centre workers that allows them more time to focus on the human-to-human interaction with their caller.

The business was created by Shane Lynn, Ciarán Tobin and Bart Lehane, building on their experience of co-founding Killbiller. The consumer app helped users find the best mobile phone, but the business was not as “scalable” as they wanted it to be.

“Killbiller...