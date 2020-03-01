Sunday March 1, 2020
Arkphire rises from ashes of bank crisis

The IT procurement firm’s future was in doubt, but now it is posting annual revenues of €126 million

1st March, 2020
Paschal Naylor and Paul Nannetti of Arkphire looked to the overseas market, when there was little growth in Ireland. Picture: Susan Jefferies

Arkphire, the IT procurement and services firm, has come a long way since its German owner decided to pull out of the Irish market as the financial crisis took hold.

A decade ago AO Group, its parent company, struggled to offload it, but the business is now expanding and has annual revenues of €126 million.

“They saw the banking crisis as a major issue in Ireland and took a very poor view of the country...

