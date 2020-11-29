Sunday November 29, 2020
Alien Xmas lands in Netflix top ten

Children’s hit film was written by Irish director Kealan O’Rourke and produced by Lion King director Jon Favreau

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
29th November, 2020
2
Kealan O’Rourke, the director works in both live-action fllm and animation and wrote Alien Xmas Picture: Fergal Phillips

Alien Xmas, the Netflix movie written by Irish director Kealan O’Rourke debuted in the top ten list of most-watched movies on the streaming platform last week.

The stop-motion film based on a children’s book was produced by Jon Favreau, who also directed the 2003 film Elf, which starred Will Ferrell. More recently, Favreau directed The Lion King and The Jungle Book. He is also the creator of the popular Disney Plus series The...

