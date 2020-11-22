AI firm launches accelerator for Irish start-ups with €250,000 top prize

Altada, the Cork-based AI firm, has launched a new accelerator for Irish start-ups, with the winner of the programme in line to secure €250,000 in seed funding.
The Cork firm, which was set up in 2017 by Niamh Parker and Allan Beechinor, has established the new boot camp for AI start-ups, called Alsessor, in partnership with Tangent, Trinity College Dublin’s innovation workspace.
The accelerator, which is due to start in January, will run over...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team