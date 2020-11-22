Monday November 23, 2020
AI firm launches accelerator for Irish start-ups with €250,000 top prize

Cork-based Altada to run five-month boot camp in partnership with Trinity College’s Tangent innovation workspace

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
22nd November, 2020
Niamh Parker and Allan Beechinor, co-founders of Altada Picture: Clare Keogh

Altada, the Cork-based AI firm, has launched a new accelerator for Irish start-ups, with the winner of the programme in line to secure €250,000 in seed funding.

The Cork firm, which was set up in 2017 by Niamh Parker and Allan Beechinor, has established the new boot camp for AI start-ups, called Alsessor, in partnership with Tangent, Trinity College Dublin’s innovation workspace.

The accelerator, which is due to start in January, will run over...

