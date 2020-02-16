Accounting firm to contractors grows along with its SMEs

Gerard Kiernan of Icon Accounting has built a sizeable business providing outsourced accountancy and compliance services to professional contractors in the Irish market.

Now, with 1,800 clients signed up to Icon, he is using investment in the company’s online platform to provide a similar service to SMEs. Kalc Accounting was launched last month offering accounting, tax and payroll services.

“We started Icon in 2008 and it’s grown into a pretty nice business, but in...