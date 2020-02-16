Accounting firm to contractors grows along with its SMEs

Gerard Kiernan of Icon Accounting has built a sizeable business providing outsourced accountancy and compliance services to professional contractors in the Irish market.
Now, with 1,800 clients signed up to Icon, he is using investment in the company’s online platform to provide a similar service to SMEs. Kalc Accounting was launched last month offering accounting, tax and payroll services.
“We started Icon in 2008 and it’s grown into a pretty nice business, but in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team