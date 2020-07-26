Accelerator’s lack of focus on regions comes under fire

New plans for the National Digital Research Centre (NDRC), a state-funded start-up accelerator, have been criticised for a lack of emphasis on establishing programmes outside Dublin.

The NDRC provides training, mentorship and investment to early-stage companies, and is based in the Liberties in Dublin 8. It is operated under a concession agreement with the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

Last year, the state committed to continuing to support the NDRC. A procurement process is...