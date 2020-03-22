Sunday March 22, 2020
A Sligo start-up with the vision thing

Innovision uses cutting-edge technology to create 3D visualisations for large-scale infrastructural projects

22nd March, 2020
Innovision founder John Flanagan with Elaina Sugrue who create three-dimensional visualisations and photomontages for large-scale infrastructure. Picture: James Connolly

Innovision is a Sligo start-up that creates three-dimensional visualisations and photomontages for large-scale infrastructure, such as wind farms, transmission lines and new roads.

It uses panoramic viewers, visibility mapping and virtual reality (VR) to create more immersive impressions of what such developments will look like.

John Flanagan came up with the idea while on a career break travelling around New Zealand with his young family.

