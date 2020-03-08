A passion for art and design inspires creation of Joe Noe

Carol McHugh’s Joe Noe womenswear label was born of an obsession that she could not leave behind.
The Derry native had abandoned plans to study art in favour of a degree in communication, advertising and marketing after scoring high A-Level grades.
Nine years after her graduation from Ulster University, with a career in marketing management behind her, she has returned to her first love.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team