Subscribe Today
Log In

SMEs

24% decline in gross new lending to Irish SMEs in 2021, Central Bank says

New data released by the Irish financial regulator indicated that gross new lending to SMEs experienced its sharpest decline in years during the Covid-19 pandemic

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
18th June, 2021
24% decline in gross new lending to Irish SMEs in 2021, Central Bank says
Annual repayments by SMEs stood at €4.5 billion, the lowest annual repayment level seen since the series began, which the Central Bank attributed to payment breaks agreed on loans during the pandemic. Picture: iStock Photo

Irish banks advanced €4.1 billion in gross new lending to SMEs in the year ending March 2021, a 24 per cent decline when compared to the same period in 2020, new figures released by the Central Bank show.

According to the Central Bank of Ireland, this is the largest year-on-year decline observed since the series began.

The outstanding stock of SME credit on the balance sheets of Irish banks increased by 1 per cent over Q1 2021 to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Irish Small and Medium Enterprise Association will tomorrow tell an Oireachtas committee that pandemic support payments are acting as a “significant brake” on getting people back to work. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

PUP should be cut faster to get workers back, Isme says

SMEs Donal MacNamee 2 days ago
James Kenny and Lucinda Kelly of Popertee: The Irish start-up raised more than €700,000, but has been put into liquidation.

Popertee to be liquidated due to Covid slump

SMEs Killian Woods 1 week ago
Clark Dever, senior product manager at Techstars, said Ireland could benefit hugely from recent changes to the nature of venture capital. Picture: iStock Photos

Remote working could enable Irish start-ups to scale at home, Techstars manager says

SMEs Eva Short 2 weeks ago
Gary Mullan, the managing director of Prosperity: the Irish tech agency has opened a new office in Barcelona after seeing ‘a gap in the market’ in Europe.

Prosperity on tech talent trail with new office in Barcelona

SMEs Killian Woods 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1