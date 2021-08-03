Subscribe Today
Motorola boss says trial shows bodycams on gardaí would improve trust in force

Research carried out with the PSNI found a large drop in complaints against police who used the cameras

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
3rd August, 2021
Legislation to permit the use of bodycams is currently going through the Dáil. Picture: Getty

Bodycams on gardaí could help improve public trust in the force, the head of Motorola here has said.

Fergus Mayne, Ireland and Britain country manager for the tech company, made the comments based on a trial Motorola conducted in Northern Ireland.

“When the PSNI did a trial, they found complaints from police searches dropped by 28 per cent and complaints from arrests dropped by 17 per cent,” he told the Business Post.

