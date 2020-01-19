Brad Brooks: a small-town boy with big ambitions

Given that he hails from a small town in northern California, it’s no surprise that Brad Brooks always wanted a shot at leading a company that could influence the wider world.
The chief executive of OneLogin, which opened its EMEA offices in Dublin last year, comes from a place called Millville. He described the town, which is about 250 miles north of San Francisco, as having 150 people there when he grew up...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team