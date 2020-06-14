Writer Boyne defends JK Rowling from accusations of transphobia

John Boyne, the Irish author, has described claims that JK Rowling is transphobic as “ridiculous”.

“Anybody who has read the Harry Potter books could not possibly think that she has prejudice towards anybody,” Boyne told the Business Post.

Rowling has been at the centre of an online storm for the past week after she took issue with a headline on an online article discussing “people who menstruate”, and said on Twitter:...