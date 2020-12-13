Subscribe Today
Weather forecast may include air quality data

EPA in discussions with Met Éireann on informing public on pollution levels impacting health

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
13th December, 2020
“The weather plays a huge factor in formulating the forecasts and then the systems also learn from data coming off monitoring stations,” said Patrick Kenny, head of the air quality unit with the EPA.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is to develop an air pollution forecasting system and is in discussion with Met Éireann about providing air quality information as part of weather forecasts, the Business Post can reveal.

The EPA recently secured European Union funding for an air quality forecasting and modelling project which will run for three years from 2021.

The project will provide national air quality forecasts three days in advance, based on weather patterns, temperature...

