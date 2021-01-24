Subscribe Today
Unions to query BoI’s use of agency staff

The Financial Services Union is concerned by a rise in contract work following 1,500 voluntary redundancies at Bank of Ireland

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
24th January, 2021
Unions to query BoI’s use of agency staff
Bank of Ireland has no agreement with the FSU to replace full time staff with contract staff

Employee representatives at Bank of Ireland plan to raise concerns about its use of contract workers, months after the bank carried out almost 1,500 voluntary redundancies.

The Financial Services Union (FSU) said it had been informed about the increased use of fixed-term contract and agency workers at a small number of branches in Dublin and was raising the matter with the bank.

“Bank of Ireland has no agreement with the FSU to replace full time staff...

