Unions to query BoI’s use of agency staff
The Financial Services Union is concerned by a rise in contract work following 1,500 voluntary redundancies at Bank of Ireland
Employee representatives at Bank of Ireland plan to raise concerns about its use of contract workers, months after the bank carried out almost 1,500 voluntary redundancies.
The Financial Services Union (FSU) said it had been informed about the increased use of fixed-term contract and agency workers at a small number of branches in Dublin and was raising the matter with the bank.
“Bank of Ireland has no agreement with the FSU to replace full time staff...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Test drive: Petrol pumps new life into the Audi Q7 hybrid
Since its switch to a petrol-electric engine, piloting the latest Audi plug-in hybrid is a delight and is especially suited to commuters
Test drive: Suzuki Vitara is more sensible than stylish
This small off-roader offers practicality and performance, but is unlikely to bother to the top-sellers in the family crossover market
On the marque: Renault plans the next French revolution
Under the ‘Renaulution’ tag, the car giant has revealed a strategy that covers technology and mobility as much as it does an exciting new array of models
New diploma course to give advertising industry professional stamp of approval
The Commercial Creative Communications course has been developed by TU Dublin and IAPI in line with changing trends in the field