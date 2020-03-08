Sunday March 8, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Speak up for yourselves, tech boss tells women

Schneider Electric Ireland president Kelly Becker shares her experiences in the tech sector for International Women’s Day

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
8th March, 2020
Kelly Becker of Schneider Electric Ireland says not to be shy about asking for help. Picture: Bryan Meade

The questions never stop with Kelly Becker. The country president for Schneider Electric Ireland has a lot of them, and it doesn’t really matter who is in front of her – a boss, someone looking for advice, or an interviewer.

She always wants to know more, and she wants more people, particularly more women, to ask more questions.

“I want women to speak up for themselves and put their names forward for big...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Chef’s Table: Sample something a little fishy

This week, cook up a fish feast with four recipes from Sean Smith of the Cliff Townhouse (clifftownhouse.ie) in Dublin city centre

Sean Smith | 34 minutes ago

Employers realising value of engaging with their workers

Nina Noonan of the Irish Management Institute says companies must do more than asking staff to fill in a feedback card once a month

Lorraine Courtney | 34 minutes ago

Bank of Ireland putting its money on Irish businesses

Bank of Ireland believes that implementing positive cultural change is a commercial imperative for any progressive business

Nikki Canavan | 34 minutes ago