Sunday October 4, 2020
Liquidation of Dublin 4 care centre leaves 18 blind residents in limbo

The High Court has made orders to wind up St Mary’s Centre Telford on the Merrion Road

4th October, 2020
The 18 residents of the St Mary’s disability centre are legally blind and in some cases have resided at purpose built homes for the visually impaired at the Merrion Road location for decades.

Eighteen blind and mainly elderly residents of a Dublin 4 residential facility are facing relocation, following the granting of an application to wind up the operating company that runs it.

Last week, the High Court made orders to wind up St Mary’s Centre Telford, which ran a nursing home and a residential facility for the women.

The board of the company called in liquidators citing increased costs, concerns over future HSE funding, and difficulty...

