Sunday February 9, 2020
Hub360’s steady approach to growth delivers results

The Kildare company’s software platform is all about improving the efficiency of deliveries for manufacturing companies, but its founders prefer to take things slowly

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
9th February, 2020
John O'Neill & Denise O'Kelly of Hub 360, their software aims to improve the efficiency of deliveries. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Slow and steady wins the race, but it might seem like an odd approach for a business that is all about improving efficiency. Hub360 was started by co-founders Denise O’Kelly and John O’Neill in 2005, but it’s this year that the company is expecting to expand rapidly.

Located in Naas, Co Kildare, the business offers a software platform that can allow manufacturing companies to reduce the overall cost of deliveries....

