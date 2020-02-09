Hub360’s steady approach to growth delivers results

Slow and steady wins the race, but it might seem like an odd approach for a business that is all about improving efficiency. Hub360 was started by co-founders Denise O’Kelly and John O’Neill in 2005, but it’s this year that the company is expecting to expand rapidly.
Located in Naas, Co Kildare, the business offers a software platform that can allow manufacturing companies to reduce the overall cost of deliveries....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team