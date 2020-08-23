Sunday August 23, 2020
High Court orders fund to pay up for freight firm takeover

Duke Capital is ordered to hand over €4.4 million balance a year after acquisition of IEG

23rd August, 2020
In the Commercial Court hearing, before Mr Justice Brian O’Moore, lawyers for the plaintiffs argued that Duke Capital and Ethika had no defence in the case

A private equity fund majority-owned by Gareth O’Connell, a qualified barrister, has been ordered by the High Court to pay an outstanding balance of more than €4 million for the acquisition of Independent Express Cargo (IEG).

O’Connell is the largest shareholder in Duke Capital, which acquired IEG in May 2019 for €11 million.

IEG is a freight and logistics group, and Duke Capital’s acquisition also included its majority stake in the Pallet...

