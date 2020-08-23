High Court orders fund to pay up for freight firm takeover

A private equity fund majority-owned by Gareth O’Connell, a qualified barrister, has been ordered by the High Court to pay an outstanding balance of more than €4 million for the acquisition of Independent Express Cargo (IEG).

O’Connell is the largest shareholder in Duke Capital, which acquired IEG in May 2019 for €11 million.

IEG is a freight and logistics group, and Duke Capital’s acquisition also included its majority stake in the Pallet...