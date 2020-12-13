Guinness family working on plan for future of Iveagh Markets building, says lawyer
Businessman Martin Keane says he is considering his options following the repossession of the historic property in Dublin 8
A plan is being devised for the future of the historic Iveagh Markets building, the Guinness family has said.
“It is intended that it be developed for philanthropic purposes, but it also needs to be commercially viable,” lawyer Paul Smithwick, who is representing the interests of Guinness heir Edward Iveagh, said.
Smithwick said that architects and environmental consultants were among an expert team working on proposals for the building in Dublin’s Liberties. The...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Motoring: BMW 5 Series update puts more power in the plug-in
The 530e hybrid mixes comfort and quietness with sports-saloon ability and performance better than most
Willie O’Reilly: Lennon milestone is a reminder of all our yesterdays
The 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s murder illustrated that today’s news media is an almost unrecognisable beast from what it was in 1980
Motoring: Citroën makes a comfortable comeback with e-C4
The French carmaker returns to form by putting the focus on comfort and efficiency in its new electric model
Motoring: Lexus reveals its all-electric bright spark
The excellent new UX 300e zero-emissions vehicle has got the jump on its rivals and set a high benchmark in its class