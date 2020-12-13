Guinness family working on plan for future of Iveagh Markets building, says lawyer

A plan is being devised for the future of the historic Iveagh Markets building, the Guinness family has said.

“It is intended that it be developed for philanthropic purposes, but it also needs to be commercially viable,” lawyer Paul Smithwick, who is representing the interests of Guinness heir Edward Iveagh, said.

Smithwick said that architects and environmental consultants were among an expert team working on proposals for the building in Dublin’s Liberties. The...