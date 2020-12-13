Subscribe Today
Log In

Sectors

Guinness family working on plan for future of Iveagh Markets building, says lawyer

Businessman Martin Keane says he is considering his options following the repossession of the historic property in Dublin 8

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
13th December, 2020
Guinness family working on plan for future of Iveagh Markets building, says lawyer
Patrick Guinness outside the Iveagh Markets on Francis Street in Dublin 8. Picture: Bryan Meade

A plan is being devised for the future of the historic Iveagh Markets building, the Guinness family has said.

“It is intended that it be developed for philanthropic purposes, but it also needs to be commercially viable,” lawyer Paul Smithwick, who is representing the interests of Guinness heir Edward Iveagh, said.

Smithwick said that architects and environmental consultants were among an expert team working on proposals for the building in Dublin’s Liberties. The...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The updated 5 Series retains its universal appeal, while inside, features new digital instrumentation

Motoring: BMW 5 Series update puts more power in the plug-in

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 4 hours ago
Early on December 9, I entered the studio to find a note from the newsroom telling me of John Lennon’s passing Picture: Getty

Willie O’Reilly: Lennon milestone is a reminder of all our yesterdays

Media Willie O'Reilly 4 hours ago
The sloping roofline of the Citroen e-C4 may hint at a sporty nature but this car is all about comfort, both inside and in its performance

Motoring: Citroën makes a comfortable comeback with e-C4

Motoring Dave Humphreys 4 hours ago
The new UX 300e has a 150W electric motor which pushes its max speed past 160km/h

Motoring: Lexus reveals its all-electric bright spark

Motoring Matt Robinson 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1