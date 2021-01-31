Former Scouting Ireland boss made extra €76k in final year
John Lawlor was paid €180,000 in 2019, up from €104,000 in 2017, FOI documents reveal
The former chief executive of Scouting Ireland was given extra pay of about €76,000 in his final year in the position, the Business Post can reveal.
Documents released under the Freedom of Information Act show that John Lawlor, who had been in the role since 2012, received €180,000 in 2019, his final full year as chief executive, up from €104,000 in 2017. The salary increase was largely backed by public funds.
The information concerning the pay...
