Fiscal council expert says that a house price crash is unlikely

House prices are unlikely to rapidly decrease as a result of economic shocks caused by coronavirus, an expert with the Fiscal Advisory Council has said.

Figures recently published by the Central Statistics Office showed the price of residential property decreased by 0.5 per cent during the 12-month period to July.

Last Thursday, Dr Martina Lawless, a member of the Fiscal Advisory Council, told the Construction Industry Federation annual conference that she did not expect house prices...