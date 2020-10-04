Sunday October 4, 2020
Fiscal council expert says that a house price crash is unlikely

A Fiscal Advisory Council member has told the CIF annual conference that the supply squeeze will offset any downward pressure caused by the pandemic

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
4th October, 2020
Figures recently published by the Central Statistics Office showed the price of residential property decreased by 0.5 per cent during the 12-month period to July.

House prices are unlikely to rapidly decrease as a result of economic shocks caused by coronavirus, an expert with the Fiscal Advisory Council has said.

Last Thursday, Dr Martina Lawless, a member of the Fiscal Advisory Council, told the Construction Industry Federation annual conference that she did not expect house prices...

