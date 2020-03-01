Expert’s report says some rehoused homeless were ‘double-counted’

The government has been accused of an “obfuscation, if not corruption” of homelessness figures in Ireland, a report published by the European Commission has warned.
The report claimed the Irish state had potentially inflated its success in fighting homelessness by “double-counting” some people being re-housed.
The paper, drafted for the Commission by Oxford professor Mary Daly, said that Ireland’s homelessness statistics were “unreliable and incomplete”. She said the situation was hampering...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team