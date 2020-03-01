Sunday March 1, 2020
Expert’s report says some rehoused homeless were ‘double-counted’

Government is criticised for potentially inflating its success in fighting homelessness by a report for the European Commission

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
1st March, 2020
When an independent expert of the experience of Professor Daly, criticises our housing and homeless data, it is time to sit up and take notice,” Mike Allen, director of advocacy at Focus Ireland said

The government has been accused of an “obfuscation, if not corruption” of homelessness figures in Ireland, a report published by the European Commission has warned.

The report claimed the Irish state had potentially inflated its success in fighting homelessness by “double-counting” some people being re-housed.

The paper, drafted for the Commission by Oxford professor Mary Daly, said that Ireland’s homelessness statistics were “unreliable and incomplete”. She said the situation was hampering...

