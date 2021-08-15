US frat boys’ red party cup set to get a green makeover

The red party cup made famous by American frat boys playing beer pong is going green: the Irish company that introduced it to Europe is launching a plastic-free version.

Bash Products has been supplying the iconic plastic party product to retailers such as Tesco, Morrison’s, Asda and Dunnes since 2009 and sells 20 million of the cups annually.

The red solo cup has always been plastic, but a European directive banning single-use plastic caused Paul...